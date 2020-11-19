1/
Barbara J. Lipe
Barbara J. Lipe, 79
CAMBRIDGE - Barbara J. Lipe died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury with family at her side. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late John G. and Hazel Taylor Kellam.
She graduated from Wicomico High School's Class of 1958 and attended Salisbury Teacher's College. She worked at Leggett's Department Store, and Farmers and Merchants Bank. She and her husband owned Dorchester Office Supply for 23 years. For the last 20 years, she worked at Dorchester General Hospital as a volunteer.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Lipe of Cambridge; a son, Bryon Lipe of Cambridge; two granddaughters; a brother, Skip Kellam of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parsons Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
