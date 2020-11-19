Barbara J. Lipe, 79

CAMBRIDGE - Barbara J. Lipe died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury with family at her side. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late John G. and Hazel Taylor Kellam.

She graduated from Wicomico High School's Class of 1958 and attended Salisbury Teacher's College. She worked at Leggett's Department Store, and Farmers and Merchants Bank. She and her husband owned Dorchester Office Supply for 23 years. For the last 20 years, she worked at Dorchester General Hospital as a volunteer.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Lipe of Cambridge; a son, Bryon Lipe of Cambridge; two granddaughters; a brother, Skip Kellam of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store