Barbara J. Barlow, 64

FRUITLAND - Barbara Jean Barlow died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home in Fruitland. Born in Harrisonburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry Hardy and Helen "Birdie" Foltz Hardy.

She previously worked for Wyoming / U.S. Concrete and Food Lion, both in Salisbury.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Anthony Della Penna; a daughter, Christina Barlow Kramer of Hebron; five grandchildren; and five siblings, Kirk, Peggy and Patty Hardy, all of Harrisonburg, Va., Jody Hardy of Staunton, Va., and Scott Hardy of Easton, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her previous husband, James Stanley Barlow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg, Va. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







