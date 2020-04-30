FRUITLAND - Barbara Patricia Matteson died Friday April 24, 2020. Born in Oswego, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Marie Katherine Maurer.

She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and a volunteer for the Lutheran Mission Society in Cambridge. She worked as a Registered Nurse for more than 32 years, retiring in 1989.

She is survived by three daughters, Joyce Everett of Tuba City, Ariz., Elaine Tilghman of Salisbury and Laurie Begley of Fruitland; and five grandchildren. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin George Matteson; a grandson; and a sister, Betty Lou Maurer.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at the Bethany Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



