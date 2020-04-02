SALISBURY - Barbara Thomas Yeomans died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Her parents were the late Eleanor Virginia Thomas and Frederick Chynoweth Thomas.

She was raised in Salisbury and lived her adult life in Washington, D.C. She received a bachelor's degree from Connecticut College and a master's in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked at the Atomic Energy Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Department of Energy. She was deeply involved at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her twin sister, Vicky Hertel; two stepchildren, Janet L. Yeomans and William R. Yeomans; three step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, William L. Yeomans.

A memorial service will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church when circumstances permit. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, beside her husband.



