BERLIN â€" Barbara Zane (Taylor) Walter returned to her heavenly home on May 17, 2020. Born in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Tom and Jean Taylor, she spent her teenage years in Salisbury and was a 1963 graduate of Wicomico High School.

Barbara was recognized for her beautiful artwork in many restaurants, churches and homes, and for her decorating skill including design and creations. An ordained minister, she was well-known as a prayer warrior, for her love and her faith in Jesus.

She was involved in many ministries over the years, including The Sonâ€™Spot, in Ocean City; WOLC Radio, in Princess Anne; Christian Shelter, HALO and Joseph House, in Salisbury; and the Revelation 22 Ministry Alliance, in Towson, Md. She wrote and directed Christian plays and puppet shows, ministered in jails and prisons for 20 years, and had an outreach to single mothers. For over 20 years, she wrote a popular column called â€œThings Hoped Forâ€� in the Manna newspaper. With her husband Randy, she conducted Shiloh Ministries from their home, where they wrote 12 books together. Her home was always open to people in need.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she is survived by her husband of 38 years, Randy Walter, of Berlin; a son, Wallace Wayne Zane IV, of Santa Monica, Calif.; a daughter and son-in-law, Malia Zane Ricks and Jeff Ricks, of Berlin; a son and daughter-in-law, Xon Zane and Jannet Zane, of Berlin; grandchildren Tanner Ricks, Lily Ricks, Diego Zane, and Aeriel Zane, all of Berlin; one sister in Florida, Eleanor Bosley; three sisters in California, Lola Taylor, Mary Lee Taylor (Lisa Todd) and Sina Taylor; a niece in Florida, Connie Brown; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, J.T. Taylor, of Princess Anne, and her father and mother.

A celebration of her life will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in SonRise Church, Rts. 50 & 818, Berlin. Revs. Dale and LuAnne Mast, of Dover, will officiate. Contributions in Barbaraâ€™s memory can be made to Shiloh Ministries, c/o Randy Walter, 209 West St., Berlin, MD 21811.







