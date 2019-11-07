MARDELA SPRINGS - Barry Eugene Haber died in the company of family on Oct. 28, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Los Angeles, his parents were the late George Haber and Edith Balner.

He was a Warehouse Manager for Produce Services of Los Angeles for 20 years.

He is survived by his son, Doran E. Haber; and six nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Lola Fay Haber; and his siblings, David Haber and Alan Haber.

Services will be held in private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



