SALISBURY - Bart J. Pantzloff passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Bart was a machinist for Matech in Salisbury. He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts. He was a great fan of the Green Bay Packers and he enjoyed listening to the music of ACDC.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Carl Laams and Dorothy and Edward Pantzloff; and his step-father, Jay Phillips.
Bart is survived by his daughter, Margaret "Maggi" Pantzloff; a son, Thomas Pantzloff; his mother, Sharon Phillips; his father, Robert Pantzloff; a brother, Bruce Pantzloff (Margaret); three sisters, Barbara Lewis, Brenda Lardinois and Bridget Labadie (Rob); and a good friend, Barbara Higgins.
Mass of Christian Burial was on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 532 E. Stein Hey, Seaford. Friends called at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial was in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 13, 2019