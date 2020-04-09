SALISBURY - Beatrice E. Brittingham Heath died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Salisbury Nursing Home. Born in Pocomoke City, she was the daughter of the late Rome Brittingham and Lottie P. Farlow.
She worked as a waitress and for Salisbury Nursing Home for five years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert R. Heath Sr.; and brothers, James R. Brittingham and Curtis Brittingham.
A private service was held in Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
