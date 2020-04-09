Beatrice B. Heath (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice B. Heath.
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Beatrice E. Brittingham Heath died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Salisbury Nursing Home. Born in Pocomoke City, she was the daughter of the late Rome Brittingham and Lottie P. Farlow.
She worked as a waitress and for Salisbury Nursing Home for five years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert R. Heath Sr.; and brothers, James R. Brittingham and Curtis Brittingham.
A private service was held in Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon