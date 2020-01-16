POCOMOKE CITY - Beatrice Bowen "Bea" Massey died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Port Orange, Fla., with her daughter by her side. Born in Girdletree, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Samuel Bowen; and stepdaughter of the late Edna Jones Bowen.

She graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1952. A life member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Pocomoke City, she participated in choir and United Methodist Women. She represented Pocomoke City and Worcester County at many events, as well as representing the family business, Carlton Massey Ford, at automotive events throughout the country.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Massey Schummer; sons, Carlton E. Massey Jr. and Christopher Massey; two grandchildren; and her sister, Lorraine Bowen Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, former Worcester County Commissioner Carlton Massey Sr.; a sister, Virginia Bowen Thompson; and two brothers.

A service was held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Pocomoke City. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home In Salisbury.



