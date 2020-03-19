SALISBURY - Beatrice "Aunt Peaches" Marie Cranfield died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Salisbury Center Genesis. Born in Pittsville, she was the daughter of the late George B. and Lydia Ellen Wyatt Holston.

She worked at Salisbury Shirt Factory and later worked as a Research Farm Manager at Perdue in Westover. She was a member of Delmarva Evangelist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for more than 40 years.

She is survived by her four children, Kathy Cranfield, Richard Cranfield, James Cranfield and Walt Cranfield; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy F. Cranfield in 1995; two daughters, Rebecca Cranfield and Laura Davis; and three brothers and two sisters.

A funeral service was held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



