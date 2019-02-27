Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CAMBRIDGE - Beatrice M. Lewis passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Church Creek on July 28, 1928 and was a daughter of the late James "Globe" Elzey and Evelyn Elzey.

Mrs. Lewis attended school in the Cambridge area. On Aug. 19, 1946, she married George C. Shores, who passed away on June 9, 1970. On Dec. 17, 1971, she married David Lewis, who passed away on Oct. 6, 2010. She worked at Chun King for 15 plus years. Mrs. Lewis enjoyed traveling and loved being with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Jimmy Shores and wife Sharon of Hurlock, Allen Shores of Cambridge and Tommy Shores and wife B.J. of Sharptown; seven grandchildren, Renee Cordrey, Allen Shores, Jr., Tammy Lynn Lewis, Timothy L. Shores, Scott Shores, Michele Eure and Brandy Fanton; ten great grandchildren, Nicholas Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Charlie Price III, Helena Shores, Lee Shores, Jr., Taylor Cordrey, Rebecca Eure, Caleb Shores, JD Eure IV, and Lilah Shores; a stepdaughter, Molly Lewis of California; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husbands, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by a daughter, Edna Mae Goslin; a son-in-law, Nelson Goslin, Sr.; four brothers, James Elzey, Jr., Donald Elzey, William Elzey, Robert Elzey; and an infant sister, Ann Elzey; and stepmother Edith Hickman Elzey.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. David Wooten, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Chesapeake Woods Center, c/o the Activity Department, 525 Glenburn Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Pleasant Day Adult Day Care, 2474 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613.





