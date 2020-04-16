SALISBURY - Beatrice "Miss Bea" Virginia Marshall Townsend died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Greenbackville, her parents were the late Felter Marshall of Greenbackville and the late Missouri Merritt Marshall of Salisbury.

A graduate of Cheriton High School in Cheriton, she spent her early adult life raising her family. Later in life, she spent her days working at the Salisbury Moose Lodge.

She is survived by three children, Sandy Johnson, C.J. Townsend and Gary Townsend; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll James Townsend.

A memorial service will be held at the Holloway Funeral Home at a later date.



