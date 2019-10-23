Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Mae "Beatty" (Brittingham) Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EAST NEW MARKET - Beatrice "Beatty" Mae (Brittingham) Hubbard passed away at her home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born on Oct. 7, 1946 to Walter McKinley Brittingham, Jr. and Beatrice June Phillips Brittingham of Fishing Creek. Bea (or "Beatty" as she was known) was the wife of Daniel O'Neal Hubbard to whom she was married on March 11, 1966.

Beatty grew up on Hooper's Island and graduated from South Dorchester High School in 1964. Following graduation, she attended Delmarva Beauty Academy in Salisbury. After she and Dan married, Dan, a serviceman with the United States Air Force, was stationed at the Air Force Base in Tachikawa, Japan. They lived in Japan for three years. After Dan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1969, they returned home to Dorchester County. Beatty opened Bay Country Beauty Salon in Cambridge in 1974. She was the owner and operator of the salon for nearly 21 years. Beatty and Dan relocated to Elkton, Md. in 1995 because of a transfer in Dan's job with Delmarva Power. While living in Cecil County, Beatty worked for Holiday Hair in Northeast. Following their retirement in 2003, Bea and Dan returned home to Dorchester County.

Beatty loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She loved to cook and entertain in her home. She enjoyed planning parties and events. She organized committees to plan class reunions and helped to organize reunions for all the classes that ever graduated from South Dorchester High School. Beatty loved to have a good time and was known for her kind heart, big smile and infectious laugh.

Beatty was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church in Cambridge. She served as the Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School lead at the church for many years. She was a member of the Hattie B. Skinner Circle, led the Safe Sanctuaries Committee, served on the Worship Team and the Christmas Bazaar Committee. She helped in the kitchen for Soup Day at the church each month and assisted with numerous celebrations and dinners that were served in the church hall.

Beatty is survived by her husband of 53 years; her son, Ryan Hubbard; her daughter, Robin; and son-in-law, Carlton Mackert. Bea is also survived by four grandchildren, Lauren Hubbard, Dalaney Mackert, Seth Mackert and Logan Hubbard. Surviving is also her sister, Carol (Steve) Willey; and brother, Wayne (Sheila) Brittingham; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bea was proceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Abbie Mae Mackert.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home P.A. in Cambridge. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hattie B. Skinner Circle, Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD, 21802.





EAST NEW MARKET - Beatrice "Beatty" Mae (Brittingham) Hubbard passed away at her home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born on Oct. 7, 1946 to Walter McKinley Brittingham, Jr. and Beatrice June Phillips Brittingham of Fishing Creek. Bea (or "Beatty" as she was known) was the wife of Daniel O'Neal Hubbard to whom she was married on March 11, 1966.Beatty grew up on Hooper's Island and graduated from South Dorchester High School in 1964. Following graduation, she attended Delmarva Beauty Academy in Salisbury. After she and Dan married, Dan, a serviceman with the United States Air Force, was stationed at the Air Force Base in Tachikawa, Japan. They lived in Japan for three years. After Dan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1969, they returned home to Dorchester County. Beatty opened Bay Country Beauty Salon in Cambridge in 1974. She was the owner and operator of the salon for nearly 21 years. Beatty and Dan relocated to Elkton, Md. in 1995 because of a transfer in Dan's job with Delmarva Power. While living in Cecil County, Beatty worked for Holiday Hair in Northeast. Following their retirement in 2003, Bea and Dan returned home to Dorchester County.Beatty loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She loved to cook and entertain in her home. She enjoyed planning parties and events. She organized committees to plan class reunions and helped to organize reunions for all the classes that ever graduated from South Dorchester High School. Beatty loved to have a good time and was known for her kind heart, big smile and infectious laugh.Beatty was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church in Cambridge. She served as the Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School lead at the church for many years. She was a member of the Hattie B. Skinner Circle, led the Safe Sanctuaries Committee, served on the Worship Team and the Christmas Bazaar Committee. She helped in the kitchen for Soup Day at the church each month and assisted with numerous celebrations and dinners that were served in the church hall.Beatty is survived by her husband of 53 years; her son, Ryan Hubbard; her daughter, Robin; and son-in-law, Carlton Mackert. Bea is also survived by four grandchildren, Lauren Hubbard, Dalaney Mackert, Seth Mackert and Logan Hubbard. Surviving is also her sister, Carol (Steve) Willey; and brother, Wayne (Sheila) Brittingham; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.Bea was proceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Abbie Mae Mackert.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home P.A. in Cambridge. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hattie B. Skinner Circle, Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD, 21802. Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close