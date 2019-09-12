SALISBURY - Beatrice Nora Carr died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Venton, her parents were the late Linwood and Annie S. Carr.

Known affectionately as "Bea," she graduated from Somerset County Public Schools. She was a longtime employee of Howard Johnson's Motel and later retired from Salisbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Awosika of Fairfax, Va., and Odena Foreman of Salisbury; two sisters, Barbara Jones of Salisbury and Margaret Waters of San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Linwood Carr Jr. of Salisbury; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Wessells and Jean Bailey; her brother, Martin Carr; her daughter, Terry Carr-Weeks; and a grandson.

No formal services are planned, per her wishes. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.



