SALISBURY - Benjamin Charles Winder died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation. His parents were the late Samuel and Annie Blanche Winder.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1970 and was an employee of Crown Cork & Seal for 26 years. He was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Quantico, where he was a lay speaker and a member of the United Methodist Men He is survived by his wife, Estella Winder of Salisbury; one daughter, Ashely Winder of Salisbury; one son, Benjamin Winder Jr. of Philadelphia; four grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Anderson of Salisbury; a brother, Albert Winder of Pocomoke City; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Parsons and Helen Waters, both of Salisbury; and a brother, David Winder of Salisbury.
A funeral service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Quantico. Interment followed at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 18, 2019
