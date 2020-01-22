Benjeman W. Holden, 58, of Snow Hill, Md. and Chincoteague, Va. passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Va. He was born in Chestertown on March 14, 1961 and was a son of Patricia Baker Holden and the late Alford T. Holden.
Ben attended schools in Annapolis. On Jan. 25, 2014 he married the former Lisa Milito. Ben worked at various jobs, but mainly doing iron work and working at Chincoteague Island KOA. He enjoyed fixing things, fishing, and doing things for others.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Holden of Snow Hill; his mother, Patricia Holden of Virginia; seven children, Tiffany Holden (James) of Cambridge, Joel Holden (Caitlin) of New Jersey, Ben Holden, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Church Creek, Samuel Holden (Brittany) of Hurlock, Lucas Holden of Glen Burnie, Daniel Grubb-Holden of Severna Park, Jeffrey Plumber of Trappe; a grandchild, Grace Kurth; two step children, Daniel McCarter of Cambridge and Erin Johnson (Christopher) of Bethlehem, Pa.; two step grandchildren, Mackenzie McCarter and Grayson McCarter; a brother, Alford Holden (Charlene) of Federalsburg; and a sister, Valorie Osterman (Larry) of Falls City, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or to a charity of ones choice.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 22, 2020