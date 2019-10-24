SALISBURY - Retired Marine Capt. Bernard "Ed" Burgess died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Kilsyth, W.Va., he was the son of the late Bernard Lee and Frances C. Burgess.
He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for 21 years, and fought in Korea and Vietnam. He served as the Vice President of the Men of the Chosin Few Association and Director of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Chosin Few. He was a member of the First Marine Division, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy J. Burgess; daughters, Michelle L. Burgess-Morris of Salisbury and Sherry J. Schnabel of Chantilly, Va.; a son, Steve Burgess of Hanover, Va.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda McNeil of Tappahannock, Va.; and several as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dudley and Bobby Jean; and two sisters, Norma Lee and Sue.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be scheduled at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019