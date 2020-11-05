Bernard F.

Archambeault, 87

SALISBURY - Bernard Francis "Archie" Archambeault died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Northampton, Mass., he was the son of the late Edward John Archambeault and Adelaide Laura Lafond Archambeault.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He is survived by his children, Michael Archambeault, Ronald Archambeault, Germaine Marshall and Sharon Harcum; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Fern Elizabeth (Jones) Archambeault, in March 2000, their son, Bernard "Buddy" Archambeault, Jr., November 1974 and Archie's second wife, Paula (McConnell) Archambeault with whom he found wonderful companionship until her passing in February of 2018. Archie was also preceded in death by all eight of his siblings: Roland, Lester, Loretta (Drury), Genevieve (Short), Blanche (St. John), Edward, Robert, and Richard.

A private family memorial will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







