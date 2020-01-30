DELMAR - Bernice Dill Hearn died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Lofland Park Center in Seaford. Born in Delma, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Howard Elliott and Bessie Evans Elliott.

Bernice graduated in 1951 from Wicomico High School. She worked many years as a switchboard operator at Sunshine Laundry in Salisbury and Berlin. Later she worked at The Country House in Salisbury and retired from Delaware Technical and Community College as a night-time receptionist. She was a member of Melson United Methodist Church in Delmar.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Pusey of Delmar, Robin Carey of Delmar and Todd Dill of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lester Elliott of Delmar. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of their children, Robert "Bob" Joseph Dill, and her second husband, Brooks Hearn; a sister, Ruth Bailey; and a brother, Calvin Elliott.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Melson's Cemetery.



