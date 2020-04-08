SECRETARY - Bertha B. Foxwell passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Baltimore on Dec. 10, 1936 and was a daughter of Lawrence T. Holden and Sarah Lamartina Holden.
Mrs. Foxwell attended schools in Baltimore. She was married to the late James G. Foxwell who passed away on Dec. 30, 1990. Mrs. Foxwell was employed at Airpax and later worked at Hi Tech Plastics. She enjoyed doll collecting, crafting, puzzles, playing games on the internet.
She is survived by four daughters, Lydia Greenwood and husband William of Hurlock, Donna Killen and husband Bruce of Dagsboro, Del., Jamie Foxwell Ralph of Pensacola, Fla. and Andrea Karcher of New Freedom, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nine brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Foxwell was preceded in death by two brothers.
Services will be private. Arrangement is in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 8, 2020