Service Information

Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge , MD 21613
(410)-228-2616

Interment
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge , MD 21613

Visitation
12:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge , MD 21613

Funeral service
1:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge , MD 21613

Obituary

SEBRING, Fla. - Bessie Travers Cohee, of Sebring, Fla., formerly of Hurlock, Md. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at The Palms of Sebring in Sebring, Fla.

She was born March 4, 1933 in Fishing Creek, Md., the daughter of the late Charles Goldsborough Travers, and Elizabeth Burton Meekins.

Bessie started picking crabs for work at an extremely young age in Fishing Creek, Md. with her aunt, Nancy "Nanny" Travers. She was a provider and mother figure at that same very early age. After many years, Bessie moved to Cambridge with her two children, Wayne and Nancy, where she began working at Chun-King (which eventually became Del Monte). Her career at Chun-King lasted for 25 years and because of the extremely hard work ethic of her and her husband Norman, she was blessed to retire after only 25 years. During her time at Chun-King, she gladly accepted the position of being the first female head union representative for her co-workers. Retiring early gave Bessie the opportunity to focus on her other passions, the most joyous being grandmother to her four grandchildren. She doted on and spoiled them shamelessly and never apologized for one second of it. She is leaving behind a host of family and very, very dear friends who will miss her effervescent smile, as well as her classy and Godly ways.

Bessie is survived by her son, Wayne Travers of Brownsville, Texas; brother, Wendell Travers and his wife Diana of Cambridge, Md.; sister, Hilda Retallak of Bucktown, Md.; grandchildren, Stephanie Travers of Sebring, Fla., Brian Brummett, Sr. and his wife Melissa of Pineville, Ky., Carrie Brummett of Pineville, Ky., Christy Shelby and her husband Bucky of Pineville, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Amanda Brummett, Bryan Brummett, Jr. and Sean Shelby all of Pineville, Ky.; nieces, Cathie Neal and her husband Eric of Hurlock, Md. and Connie Bell of Bucktown, Md.; grand-nieces, Megan Neal of Hurlock, Md., Ariel Montgomery and Brianna Montgomery of Cambridge, Md.; and grand-nephew, Joey Neal of Hurlock, Md. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Norman Cohee; daughter, Nancy Brummett; brother, Emerson Travers; sisters, Dorothy Heffner and Shirley Willey; daughter-in-law, Janet Travers; and great-granddaughter, Kayla Mosely.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 beginning 1 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, Md. with Deacon Wendell Travers officiating and granddaughter Stephanie Travers speaking. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park in Cambridge.

Family will receive friends at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Harper, Bobby Jones, Keith Retallak, Edward Powell, Donald Bell, and "Little" Billy Turner.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com





