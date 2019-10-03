FRUITLAND - Betty Ann Taylor died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Born in Trinidad, Colo, she later lived in Pueblo, Colo., before moving to Fruitland.

She retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education as a cafeteria worker and special events assistant at the stadium. She with the Girl Scouts as an Assistant Den Leader and served on a committee for the Boy Scouts. She was Native American and proud of her heritage.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas C. Taylor; children, Thomas Taylor, Rose Taylor, CoraLee Dykes and Eric Taylor; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Corinne Antoszewski of Pittsburgh, Pa., Cheryl McNeill of Cameron, N.C., Lisa Lawson of Tacoma, Wash., and Marc Gonzales of Salisbury. She was preceded in death by siblings, Ben Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Michele Leary, Pat Gonzales, and Marcos and Jayden Gonzales.

Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Burial was at Wicomico Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



