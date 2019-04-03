Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SEAFORD, Del. - Betty C. Elzey passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Lifecare at Lofland Park. She was born in Westerly, Rhode Island on June 20, 1930 and was a daughter of Frank and Alice Dion Ferrigno.

Mrs. Elzey received her nursing degree from Del Tech in Georgetown, Del. On Dec. 8, 1984, she married Richard B. Elzey. Mrs. Elzey had various employments including Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Dorchester General Hospital, Dorchester County Health Department and Pleasant Day Adult Daycare Center. She also drove a school bus for Seaford and did substitute teaching. After she retired, she entertained pediatric patients as a clown at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Elzey enjoyed quilting and made beautiful quilts for her grandchildren. She was also very artistic.

She is survived by her husband Richard Elzey of Seaford, her children Brian (Tina), daughter in law Penny, Billy (Michele), Danny (Debbie), Kathy (David), Dana (Christina), and Kerry (Cheryl), 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a sister Alice Ann Stransky and a brother Bill Ferrigno (Marie).

A memorial service will held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.





700 Locust Street

Cambridge , MD 21613

