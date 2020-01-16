PARSONSBURG - Betty Dryden Warren, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Lola Dryden.

For many years, she worked for the former Wicomico Teen Adult Center, now Dove Pointe, and on the family farm. She was a member Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg, where she was a former Adult Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Parsonsburg Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived her children William Warren and Cathie Warren-Abramowicz; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, William Edward Warren; and siblings, George Dryden, Ruth Austin, Anna Mae O'Grady and Morris Dryden.

A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was at Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg.



