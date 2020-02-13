SALISBURY - Betty "Jean" Patterson Davis died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. A lifelong resident of Salisbury, she was born at her parents' home on East Vine Street next to the old Messick Ice plant.

She worked at Woolworth's in Downtown Salisbury in the 1950s, at JC Penney's in the 1960s and at The Daily Times in the 1970s.

She is survived by her sister, Thelma Hopkins; her sons, Robert Jr. and Rodney; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Alton Patterson Sr. and Irene Viola Carver Patterson; her brothers, Adolphus, Donald, Harry Jr., Richard and William; her sister, Doris; her husband, Robert Sr.; and her son, Donald.

A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery.



