Betty J. Daugherty, 72
SALISBURY - Betty Jean Byrd Daugherty died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Coastal Hospice By The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of the late John T. Byrd and Helen "Toots" Byrd.
After graduating from Washington High School in 1968, she began her first job as an instructor at Wicomico Teen Adult Center where, for over 25 years, she worked with individuals with disabilities. She started the Lower Shore Chapter of the Maryland Special Olympics
as the area coordinator. In the early 1990s, she was honored by Gov. William Donald Schaefer for her many years of outstanding volunteer service.
She is survived by her identical twin sister, Mary Jane Schwartz; her niece, Bobbi Jean Ingraham; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Kenneth T. Byrd and John C. Byrd.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.