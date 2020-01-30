DELMAR - Betty Joann Shupp died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Dover, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph Taylor and Marian L. Dillon.

She earned two degrees in Music from Northern Virginia Community College and served as organist and choir director at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Falls Church, Va.. In 2015, she and her husband moved to Delmar.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd M. Shupp; a son, Joseph D. Hedges Jr. of Lynchburg, Va.; a daughter, Deborah J. Keenan of Laurel; a sister, Sandra Miller; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Joni Hedges Dalton; a son, Scott Alan Taylor; and a sister, Judy Eaton.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Altland's Meeting House Cemetery in Paradise Township, Pa. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



