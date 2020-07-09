Betty Jean Benston, 91

DELMAR - Betty Jean Benston formerly of Ocean City, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Delmar Villa in Delmar. Born in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Leona Harper.

After graduating with the Class of 1946 from Allegany High School, she worked as a telephone operator for C&P Telephone Co. in Berlin and Ocean City. She owned and managed Edgemore Cabins during the summer months in West Ocean City. Later, she r went back to school graduating from the Computer Programming Institute of Delaware in Wilmington. She worked for Metropolitan Insurance Co., Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and then the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 166 of Ocean City.

She is survived by her four children, Teresa Ryall, Kathy Williams, Karen Miller and Michael H. Benston, all of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her only brother, Charles W. "Wally" Harper Jr. of Cumberland, Md.; and her ex-husband, Carlton R. "Ben" Benston of Ocean City.

Service and interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







