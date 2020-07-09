1/
Betty Jean Benston
Betty Jean Benston, 91
DELMAR - Betty Jean Benston formerly of Ocean City, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Delmar Villa in Delmar. Born in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Leona Harper.
After graduating with the Class of 1946 from Allegany High School, she worked as a telephone operator for C&P Telephone Co. in Berlin and Ocean City. She owned and managed Edgemore Cabins during the summer months in West Ocean City. Later, she r went back to school graduating from the Computer Programming Institute of Delaware in Wilmington. She worked for Metropolitan Insurance Co., Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and then the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 166 of Ocean City.
She is survived by her four children, Teresa Ryall, Kathy Williams, Karen Miller and Michael H. Benston, all of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her only brother, Charles W. "Wally" Harper Jr. of Cumberland, Md.; and her ex-husband, Carlton R. "Ben" Benston of Ocean City.
Service and interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 7, 2020
I remember her from my teenage years. We were neighbors in Ocean City Md. She loved her flower garden so pretty. Such a sweet caring person. Love and prayers to her family. ❤

Mary Slechta Edwards
Neighbor
July 5, 2020
Betty and I go way back and had some great times together. In school We had a S.W.A.M.I club and had sleep-overs at different houses. We got together at the Reunions and reminisced. She will be missed. Love and prayers to the Family
Shirley Nichols Brinkman
Classmate
