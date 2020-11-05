Betty Jo Newcomb, 99

SALISBURY - Betty Jo Newcomb, 99, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Born in Portland, Ore, she was the daughter of the late Col. Vere Painter and Clara Thaman Painter.

Much of her childhood was spent in various U.S. Army bases. including two years in the Philippines. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics from the University of Delaware in 1943. She later earned a master's in Education from Salisbury University. A longtime resident of Salisbury, she taught Home Economics and was a guidance counselor Wicomico Junior High School, Bennett High School and Parkside High School.

She is survived by her are two daughters, Joal Smith of Bend, Ore., and Barbara Schulte of Ellicott City, Md.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Albert Newcomb; and a daughter, Kathleen Bahen.

There will be a private graveside celebration.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store