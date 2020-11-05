1/
Betty Jo Newcomb
Betty Jo Newcomb, 99
SALISBURY - Betty Jo Newcomb, 99, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Born in Portland, Ore, she was the daughter of the late Col. Vere Painter and Clara Thaman Painter.
Much of her childhood was spent in various U.S. Army bases. including two years in the Philippines. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics from the University of Delaware in 1943. She later earned a master's in Education from Salisbury University. A longtime resident of Salisbury, she taught Home Economics and was a guidance counselor Wicomico Junior High School, Bennett High School and Parkside High School.
She is survived by her are two daughters, Joal Smith of Bend, Ore., and Barbara Schulte of Ellicott City, Md.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Albert Newcomb; and a daughter, Kathleen Bahen.
There will be a private graveside celebration.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
November 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. She was a great teacher learned a lot from her
Dorothy Johnson powell
Classmate
November 1, 2020
Mrs. Newcomb was my teacher in high school though she was tough she is the reason I can cook today. She taught more than just home economics she taught us how to become good human beings. Praying for her family.
Jackie Adams Townsend
Student
