PARSONSBURG â€" Betty Joe Littleton died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Snow Hill, she was one of 13 children of the late Cornelius E. Smack and Pearl Holston Smack.

In her younger days, she worked as a vaccinator in chicken houses, but her more important job was raising her family.

She is survived by her children, Mildred A. Cooper of Frankford, Charles L. Littleton of Delmar, Lorraine Toomey of Frankford and Dale Truitt of Laurel; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, James Hearn; two grandchildren; siblings, Marvel Smack, Straughn Smack, Robert Smack, Dorsey Smack, Eleanor Adrion, Dorothy Baker, Margaret Davis, Barbara Tyndall and four others who passed as infants.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





