Betty Joe Littleton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARSONSBURG â€" Betty Joe Littleton died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Snow Hill, she was one of 13 children of the late Cornelius E. Smack and Pearl Holston Smack.
In her younger days, she worked as a vaccinator in chicken houses, but her more important job was raising her family.
She is survived by her children, Mildred A. Cooper of Frankford, Charles L. Littleton of Delmar, Lorraine Toomey of Frankford and Dale Truitt of Laurel; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, James Hearn; two grandchildren; siblings, Marvel Smack, Straughn Smack, Robert Smack, Dorsey Smack, Eleanor Adrion, Dorothy Baker, Margaret Davis, Barbara Tyndall and four others who passed as infants.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved