Betty June Deissler, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cambridge, Md. on June 13, 1925 and was the daughter of Harry Keese Stoker and Mary Emma Willey Stoker. Her wish was to die in her home and due to the care of Comfort Keepers and Coastal Hospice, her wishes were achieved.

Mrs. Deissler graduated from Cambridge Senior High School in 1941. She married Fletcher Phillips Williamson in 1943 and had a son, Jeffrey Phillips Williamson on September 30, 1945. She was a Realtor with Williamson Real Estate until her divorce from F. P. Williamson in 1972. She married William Wittier Deissler, Jr. in 1973 who predeceased her on Oct. 18, 2013. She was a life long member of Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Williamson, his wife, Susan; daughter, Mary E. Williamson-Pendleton; son-in-law, Matthew Pendleton; a great granddaughter, Waverly Eve born Jan. 9, 2020; a niece, Judith Kohn; two nephews, H. Douglas Stoker and H. Joseph Stoker and their children. Besides her parents, Betty Deissler was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Vernon Stoker.

She got to see pictures of her granddaughter, Waverly Eve, prior to her passing, which was a great comfort to her. Due to the birth of a granddaughter on Jan. 9, 2020, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. She will be interred privately at a graveside service limited to family members.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Coastal Hospice, P O Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, Md.

