Obituary Guest Book View Sign

7/24/1933-2/11/2019

Salisbury - Surrounded by loved ones, Betty L. Brown passed away peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on February 11th. She was predeceased by her husband Irvin L. Brown, her mother Della Alexander Cox, and her siblings. Betty and her husband were the founders of Delmarva Electric Motors and Machine, Inc, which now celebrates its 61st anniversary this month. They were also stockholders and on the board of directors at Forestwise Products and Allied Building Center, as well as investors in several local subdivisions.

A mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Betty is survived by her daughter Linda Brown Windsor and her two sons, J. Gary Brown and wife Nancy, and David F. Brown and wife Dawn.

Betty's favorite poem from Margaret F. Powers stated that material success mattered not, ending "But the world may be a little better because I was important in the life of a child." Her adult grandchildren, Jeffrey Gilbert and wife Kris, Kelly Gilbert Hawkins and husband Jason, Jodi Brown, Spencer Brown, and Jamie Tregoe, as well as many nieces and nephews can attest to that. Five great-grand children could as well. The family is especially grateful to niece Rebecca Wells, whose loving care during her last two years was above and beyond.

Visitation for family and friends was held at Holloway Funeral Home February 21st from 5 – 7 PM. A memorial service was held on February 22nd at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may send contributions to her church, Union United Methodist Church at Jackson and Union Church Rd., 21804 and Coastal Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit





7/24/1933-2/11/2019Salisbury - Surrounded by loved ones, Betty L. Brown passed away peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on February 11th. She was predeceased by her husband Irvin L. Brown, her mother Della Alexander Cox, and her siblings. Betty and her husband were the founders of Delmarva Electric Motors and Machine, Inc, which now celebrates its 61st anniversary this month. They were also stockholders and on the board of directors at Forestwise Products and Allied Building Center, as well as investors in several local subdivisions.A mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Betty is survived by her daughter Linda Brown Windsor and her two sons, J. Gary Brown and wife Nancy, and David F. Brown and wife Dawn.Betty's favorite poem from Margaret F. Powers stated that material success mattered not, ending "But the world may be a little better because I was important in the life of a child." Her adult grandchildren, Jeffrey Gilbert and wife Kris, Kelly Gilbert Hawkins and husband Jason, Jodi Brown, Spencer Brown, and Jamie Tregoe, as well as many nieces and nephews can attest to that. Five great-grand children could as well. The family is especially grateful to niece Rebecca Wells, whose loving care during her last two years was above and beyond.Visitation for family and friends was held at Holloway Funeral Home February 21st from 5 – 7 PM. A memorial service was held on February 22nd at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may send contributions to her church, Union United Methodist Church at Jackson and Union Church Rd., 21804 and Coastal Hospice.Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com Funeral Home Holloway Funeral Home

501 Snow Hill Road

Salisbury , MD 21804

(410) 742-5141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close