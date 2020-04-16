SALISBURY - Betty Ann Leak Edwards died Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Olvin Alec Holbrook and Mamie Viola Elzey Holbrook.
She was a graduate of the Salisbury High School, Class of 1957. She worked in the food industry for many years as a waitress and hostess at some of Salisbury's most famous restaurants, including Johnny & Sammy's, Christopher's and the Sheraton. Her career in commercial retail spanned over many years as a floor manager at Peebles department store and as a clerk at Lowe's. She was a member of First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Delmar for many years.
She is survived by two sons, James M. Holbrook and Karson Leak Jr., both of Salisbury; three brothers, Bobby Holbrook, Odessa Florida, Olvin Holbrook Jr. and James R. Holbrook, all of Salisbury; two sisters, Janet Lee, Kathy Smith, both of Salisbury; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded her in death by her two husbands, Karson Leak Sr. and Norman Edwards Sr.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Interment will be in Parson's Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 16, 2020