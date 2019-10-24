Betty L. Elliott (1930 - 2019)
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
SALISBURY - Betty L. Elliott died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Jenkins. She was raised by her late stepmother, Mary Jenkins.
She worked in the garment industry and enjoyed ceramics.
She is survived by her three sons, Richard L. Elliott Jr., Robert Elliott and Roy Elliott; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and stepmother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Elliott Sr.; two brothers, Arthur and William Jenkins; and a sister, Shirley.
A graveside funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019
