HEBRON - Betty Lee Mills died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Washington, D.C., she was one of eight children born to the late Goldie and Frank Coffman.

She worked as a secretary in the Washington, D.C., area, and at Damascus Intermediate School. Widowed in 1989, she moved to Hebron. For many years, she volunteered at the St. Francis de Sales Carriage House, and at various other local community ministries for the poor. She volunteered as a dog walker at the Wicomico County Humane Society.

She is survived by Pam Bradford, Jim Mills Jr., Patricia Berard, Chris Mills, Mike Mills, Tom Mills and Sammi Mills; 23 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Mills; brothers, Bussy Coffman and Buddy Coffman; and sisters Norine West and Margaret Golden. Two other siblings died in early childhood.

A funeral mass was held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She will be buried in Rockville, Md., in a private family ceremony. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



