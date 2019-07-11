Betty Lee Mills

  • "Thinking of you Pam, and all your family. It is so hard to..."
  • "I'll always have fond memories of my cousin Betty. Her..."
    - Roy Gilmore
  • "Miss Betty, For 23 years we have been neighbors and..."
    - The Smullen Family
  • "Betty was a frequent visitor of the Bivalve Thrift Shop...."
  • "We will miss you so very much Betty. An hour talk with you..."
    - Eileen Smullen
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Salisbury, MD
HEBRON - Betty Lee Mills died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Washington, D.C., she was one of eight children born to the late Goldie and Frank Coffman.
She worked as a secretary in the Washington, D.C., area, and at Damascus Intermediate School. Widowed in 1989, she moved to Hebron. For many years, she volunteered at the St. Francis de Sales Carriage House, and at various other local community ministries for the poor. She volunteered as a dog walker at the Wicomico County Humane Society.
She is survived by Pam Bradford, Jim Mills Jr., Patricia Berard, Chris Mills, Mike Mills, Tom Mills and Sammi Mills; 23 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Mills; brothers, Bussy Coffman and Buddy Coffman; and sisters Norine West and Margaret Golden. Two other siblings died in early childhood.
A funeral mass was held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She will be buried in Rockville, Md., in a private family ceremony. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019
