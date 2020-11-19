1/
Betty Lou Townsend
Betty Lou Townsend, 90
SALISBURY - Betty Lou Townsend died in the company of family on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born in Gladesville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late David Carl Craft and Hazel Virginia Craft.
She retired from the federal government after 30 years of service, having worked for several agencies, including the FBI, Civil Service Commission, Atomic Energy Commission and the Naval Surface Weapons Center. She later worked for the Rouse Co. in Columbia, Md.
She is survived by her son, the Rev. Dr. W. Stephen Neel of Sykesville, Md.; a daughter, Katrina Stephanos; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Townsend; her son, John David Neel; and siblings, Mary, Robert, June and Donald.
Services were held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Garden of the Pines Cemetery in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home -- Services also will be webcast live at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH .
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
