SALISBURY - Betty Moore Simms died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Glasgow, Va., her parents were the late Nelson and Edith Moore.

She graduated from Natural Bridge High School in 1950 and the Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in Salisbury in 1953. She retired from the Wicomico County Health Department in Salisbury in 1992 after 18 years of service as a community health nurse. Prior to that, she worked at the Peninsula General Hospital and several private doctors' offices in Salisbury. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland, the Town & Country Garden Club and she served on the Wicomico County Commission on Aging.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William E. Simms Jr.; a son, Douglas Simms of Montgomery, Ala., Lee Simms of Hebron; a daughter, Janet Kennington of Eden; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Frances Moore.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



