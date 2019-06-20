DELMAR - Betty Mae Layfield died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late George Harmon and Pearl Magarten Parsons Harmon.

She worked for Bennett Drugs in Salisbury, after graduating from Wicomico High School. Shortly after marriage, she worked alongside her late husband. Later in life, she worked at Arby's for over 15 years, retiring in 2005.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Ann Brittingham of Salisbury, Lisa Lynn Layfield of Berlin and Lori Lee Overington of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joshua Nichols of Fruitland and Mike Workman of Salisbury and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Paul Layfield in 2007.

A funeral service was held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.



