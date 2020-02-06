MOUNT VERNON - Betty Mae Dykes Powell died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at home of her daughter. Born in Salisbury, she graduated from Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 as a Registered Nurse.
Most of her career was spend in private duty; she also worked at Wicomico Nursing Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl O'Neal of Mount Vernon; two granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Sonny" Powell Jr.; the aunt and uncle who raised her, Mary and Joseph Rounds of Salisbury; and her sister, Wanda Smith.
A graveside service was held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 6, 2020