MOUNT VERNON - Betty Mae Dykes Powell died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at home of her daughter. Born in Salisbury, she graduated from Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 as a Registered Nurse.Most of her career was spend in private duty; she also worked at Wicomico Nursing Home.She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl O'Neal of Mount Vernon; two granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Sonny" Powell Jr.; the aunt and uncle who raised her, Mary and Joseph Rounds of Salisbury; and her sister, Wanda Smith A graveside service was held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.