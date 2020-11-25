1/1
Betty Marie Robbins
Betty Marie Robbins, 90
CAMBRIDGE - Betty Marie Robbins passed away on November 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lloyds on November 22, 1929 to the late John Miller and Edith Mae Dodson Miller.
Betty attended schools in Hudson and Cambridge. She worked for several garment factories in Cambridge, and was later a homemaker. She enjoyed working with flowers, doing crossword puzzles, and taking care of birds. No one ever left Betty's house hungry, and her love of caring for people around her was matched only by her love of cooking. Her family will forever remember her stewed potatoes and hot dogs and countless other meals shared together. She enjoyed taking long rides down the back roads, and she was always thankful for everything and everyone around her.
She is survived by two daughters, Roxanne Manning and husband Glenn of Trappe, and Tina Daniel of Cambridge; one son, Mark S. Robbins and wife Debbie of Mardela Springs; six grandchildren, Steve Daniel and wife Linda, Heather Walker and husband Shane, Courtney Fletcher and husband Colt, Tyler Robbins and wife Lacey, Scotty-Jack McNaughton and wife Andrea, and John-Peter McNaughton and wife Laura; 16 great grandchildren, Payton, Gage, and Opal Daniel, Blake Jones, Hailey, Hunter, Josie, and Jonah McNaughton, Ezra Walker, Olivia and Noah Fletcher, Maya Lauck, Lucas Donovan, Cierra Thompson, and Jacob and Amber Dayton; sisters in law, Grace Miller and Faye Brohawn, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne and Ralph Miller; and a sister, Thelma "Peggy" Knox.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Herbst officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 909 Progress Circle Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East New Market Cemetery
