SALISBURY - Betty T. Alexander died Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mamie Pollitt.
A member of Faith Community Church in Salisbury, she was a life member and past President of the Women's Auxiliary VFW Post 194, and a past member of the American Legion Post 64 Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet T. Vilkas of Salisbury; a sister, Peggy Taylor of Salisbury; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Townsend Sr.; sons, Alex Carl Townsend and Norris Townsend Jr.; husband, Charles "Bill" Alexander; and brothers, Bob Pollitt and Carl Pollitt Jr.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 13, 2019