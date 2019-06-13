SALISBURY - Betty T. Alexander died Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mamie Pollitt.

A member of Faith Community Church in Salisbury, she was a life member and past President of the Women's Auxiliary VFW Post 194, and a past member of the American Legion Post 64 Women's Auxiliary.

She is survived by a daughter, Janet T. Vilkas of Salisbury; a sister, Peggy Taylor of Salisbury; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Townsend Sr.; sons, Alex Carl Townsend and Norris Townsend Jr.; husband, Charles "Bill" Alexander; and brothers, Bob Pollitt and Carl Pollitt Jr.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



