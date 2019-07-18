SALISBURY - Beverly Ann Frye died Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Tom and Jeanette Fitzgerald.
She is survived by a daughter, Renee Delery; four grandchildren; siblings, James Fitzgerald, Ellen Wilson, Larry Fitzgerald and Tina Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lee Fitzgerald and Teresa King.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019