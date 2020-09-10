Beverly L. Vickers, 69

DELMAR - Beverly Lee Vickers died at her home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Alexander and Juanita D. Hill Webster.

She was a member of Bethel Worship Center in Laurel, and a former member of the American Legion Riders United Tour Riders and the Women of the Moose.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Charles R. Vickers Jr.; seven children, Bruce L. Alexander of Delmar, Angelia D. Alexander of Laurel, Thomas J. Vickers of Princess Anne, Charles R. Vickers III of Laurel, Christina R. Pierce of Salem, Va., Thomas L. Vickers of Delmar and Tracy L. Adams of Delmar; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gloria Miller of Delmar, Judy Willey of Delmar, Tammy Collins of Mardela Springs; a brother, Lawrence Alexander of Mardela Springs; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Alexander.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store