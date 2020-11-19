Beverlyn J. Wieland, 87

DELMAR - Beverlyn J. Wieland died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Genoa, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Frederick Walton and Gertrude Edla Dawson Reeves.

She is survived by her children, Sharon A. Maile of Delmar, Marilyn J. Moore of Laurel and Richard A. Lynch of New York; stepdaughters, Pauline Ross and Susie Ross all of Delmar; a sister, Sandra Clark of Delmar; stepsisters, Peggy Tice of New York, Agnes Draper of New York and Dolores West of New York; a stepbrother, Fred Walton of Indiana; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. Wieland; stepchildren, Harold Wieland, Paul Daniel Wieland and Jennifer Dawson; a sister, Eleanor Taylor; and a brother, James Walton.

A private graveside service for family was held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







