SALISBURY - Bilal Ibn Rabah-Hasan (also known as Donald Roger Carr) died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at his residence. Born in Pungoteague, he was the son of the late James Kellam and Shirley Carr Bivans.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed by Ortho Organizers Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., and Market Street Inn.
He is survived by four daughters, Donya Douglas-Bradshaw of Hanover, Md., Trina Carr of Salisbury, Alicia Carr of Baltimore and Madinah Elder of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Larry Carr of Salisbury and James Thomas of Millsboro; two sisters, Shirley Carr and Carolyn Terry, both of Salisbury; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Carr and Brooks Drummond.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment will be held at a later date at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 20, 2019