Billie Ray Shaver, 79
SALISBURY - Billie Ray Shaver died at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Born in Statesville, N.C., he was the only son of the late Raymond L. and Beatrice Tilley Shaver.
He graduated in 1959 from Wicomico High School and served in the U.S. Navy until 1963. In his younger days, he worked as an EMT in Southern Maryland and was employed at Paramount Pest Control. He spent the rest of his career in sales and finance at various Eastern Shore automotive dealerships, most notably Pohanka Motors in Salisbury. He was a member and Bible study leader at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cindy B. Shaver; three grandchildren; stepchildren, David M. Dunbar, James H. Grove, Eugene "Tink" Grove III, Wayne Thomas Bailey and Aimee J. Lloyd; 21 additional grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Shaver; a son, Raymond A. Shaver; and a grandson.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. Interment with military honors was held at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 1, 2020.