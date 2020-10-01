I met Mr. Billie Ray after I underwent 2 major heart surgeries & attended Cardiac Rehab Phase 3 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. I'm a devoted Nascar & Football fan, as was Billie Ray. We always joked about each other's team, he was a Ravens fan & I a Chiefs fan. He was a Kyle Busch fan & I a Jimmie Johnson fan. I was fortunate enough to attend a Nascar race last October & Billie Ray kept telling me how much fun I was going to have. I took a Nascar book of his & was able to get Kyle to sign it for him. I knew how much he liked Kyle so I also was fortunate enough to bring him back some lugnuts off of Kyle's car from that race in Dover. It made me so happy to bring him those simple little things that made him smile so big! I'm only 54 yrs old & have struggled with a rare auto immune disorder for 10+ yrs that led me to have my heart surgeries & Billie Ray always made me feel so much better with his pep talks & encouragement to keep going. He became my friend for life & I'll always think of him everytime I work out, watch a Nascar race or good football game. I just found out today that he had passed as I asked about him when the nurse called to check on me. I know you were watching that game from above last night with me Billie Ray. My team may have won, but I know in my heart that I'm the real winner for having known such a kind & wonderful man as yourself. May you rest in peace in God's Kingdom forever!! You will surely be missed by all that knew you. My condolences to your entire family. Our loss is heaven's gain & you'll always be loved & remembered my friend.

Dawn Basile

Friend