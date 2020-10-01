1/
Billie Ray Shaver
Billie Ray Shaver, 79
SALISBURY - Billie Ray Shaver died at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Born in Statesville, N.C., he was the only son of the late Raymond L. and Beatrice Tilley Shaver.
He graduated in 1959 from Wicomico High School and served in the U.S. Navy until 1963. In his younger days, he worked as an EMT in Southern Maryland and was employed at Paramount Pest Control. He spent the rest of his career in sales and finance at various Eastern Shore automotive dealerships, most notably Pohanka Motors in Salisbury. He was a member and Bible study leader at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cindy B. Shaver; three grandchildren; stepchildren, David M. Dunbar, James H. Grove, Eugene "Tink" Grove III, Wayne Thomas Bailey and Aimee J. Lloyd; 21 additional grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Shaver; a son, Raymond A. Shaver; and a grandson.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. Interment with military honors was held at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
September 29, 2020
I met Mr. Billie Ray after I underwent 2 major heart surgeries & attended Cardiac Rehab Phase 3 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. I'm a devoted Nascar & Football fan, as was Billie Ray. We always joked about each other's team, he was a Ravens fan & I a Chiefs fan. He was a Kyle Busch fan & I a Jimmie Johnson fan. I was fortunate enough to attend a Nascar race last October & Billie Ray kept telling me how much fun I was going to have. I took a Nascar book of his & was able to get Kyle to sign it for him. I knew how much he liked Kyle so I also was fortunate enough to bring him back some lugnuts off of Kyle's car from that race in Dover. It made me so happy to bring him those simple little things that made him smile so big! I'm only 54 yrs old & have struggled with a rare auto immune disorder for 10+ yrs that led me to have my heart surgeries & Billie Ray always made me feel so much better with his pep talks & encouragement to keep going. He became my friend for life & I'll always think of him everytime I work out, watch a Nascar race or good football game. I just found out today that he had passed as I asked about him when the nurse called to check on me. I know you were watching that game from above last night with me Billie Ray. My team may have won, but I know in my heart that I'm the real winner for having known such a kind & wonderful man as yourself. May you rest in peace in God's Kingdom forever!! You will surely be missed by all that knew you. My condolences to your entire family. Our loss is heaven's gain & you'll always be loved & remembered my friend.
Dawn Basile
Friend
September 27, 2020
Billie and I worked together for many years at the Salisbury Ford Dealership-I t was called Cavanaugh Ford at that time--Many fond memories, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family.
RONNIE L HASTINGS, SR
Coworker
