SALISBURY - Bjorg Renee Powell died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home with loved ones by her side. Born in Denton, she was the daughter of the late John Paul Mowbray and Mary Katherine Bradley Mowbray.

She was a Registered Nurse and formerly the Director of the Communicable Disease Program for the Wicomico County Health Department, retiring in 2009. Most recently, she worked as a case manager for Peninsula Regional Medical Center until 2018.

She is survived by three daughters, Joy Renee Arnold of Quantico, Cristy Lea Urbina of Hinesville, Ga., and Emily Brooke Maas of Apex, N.C.; five grandchildren; a brother, Phillip Mowbray of Seaford; a sister, Lisa Davis of Delaware; and the father of her children, Jack Powell of Seaford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Aaron and Dennis Mowbray.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



