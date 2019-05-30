SALISBURY - Bobbi J. Cooper Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Edwina Kauffman.
She graduated from James M. Bennett High School and worked at Deer's Head State Hospital, where she retired in 2010.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" West; a son, Jason M. Cooper; three grandsons; a sister, Judy Rimbach of Salisbury; a brother, Jeffrey R. Kauffman of Ocean City; and nephew and grand-niece.
A celebration of life was held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
