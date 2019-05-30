Bobbi J. Cooper

Guest Book
  • "Take refuge in God and he will help you through the most..."
  • "Judy and Jeff, I am so sorry to read of Bobbi's passing. ..."
    - Karen Blecki
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Obituary
SALISBURY - Bobbi J. Cooper Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Edwina Kauffman.
She graduated from James M. Bennett High School and worked at Deer's Head State Hospital, where she retired in 2010.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" West; a son, Jason M. Cooper; three grandsons; a sister, Judy Rimbach of Salisbury; a brother, Jeffrey R. Kauffman of Ocean City; and nephew and grand-niece.
A celebration of life was held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
funeral home direction icon