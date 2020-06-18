DELMAR - Bobbie Jean Huntington died Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Richlands, Va., she was a daughter of the late Ben and Zeta Davis.

She graduated in 1984 from Parkside High School in Salisbury and worked as a manager at the Walmart in Salisbury. She was a member of Lighthouse of Faith Holiness Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Earl William "Jay" Huntington Jr.; her children, Earl William "EJ" Huntington III and Alivia Grace Huntington; siblings, Tammy Buchanan of Elkton, Md., Sharon Rose of Cherryville, N.C., Janet Rayne of Salisbury and Ben Davis of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Magonigal.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Melson Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





