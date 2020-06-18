Bobbie J. Huntington
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELMAR - Bobbie Jean Huntington died Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Richlands, Va., she was a daughter of the late Ben and Zeta Davis.
She graduated in 1984 from Parkside High School in Salisbury and worked as a manager at the Walmart in Salisbury. She was a member of Lighthouse of Faith Holiness Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Earl William "Jay" Huntington Jr.; her children, Earl William "EJ" Huntington III and Alivia Grace Huntington; siblings, Tammy Buchanan of Elkton, Md., Sharon Rose of Cherryville, N.C., Janet Rayne of Salisbury and Ben Davis of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Magonigal.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Melson Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Melson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon lee carey
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved