Bobby W. Rollins, 90

SALISBURY - Bobby Wagner Rollins died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home. Born in Dothan, Ala., he was the son of the late Wesley Rollins and Willie Mae Wagner Rollins.

He was an Eagle Scout and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by three sons, Michael W. Rollins of Haslet, Texas, David Stanley Rollins of Riverton, N.J., and Robert Wesley Rollins of Delmar; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan M. Rollins; a daughter, Karen Joan Bykowicz; a brother, Tommy; and four sisters, Francis, Betty Anne, Margaret and Louise.

The family will hold private memorial services. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







